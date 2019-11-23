OU football: 4 takeaways from Sooners' 28-24 win against TCU to earn spot in Big 12 Championship

No. 9 Oklahoma took down TCU, 28-24, Saturday night in Norman to clinch a spot in the 2019 Big 12 Championship.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners' (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) win:
Inconsistent play from the Sooners
After outscoring Baylor 24-0 in the second half last week in Waco, Oklahoma appeared to be building off that momentum against TCU, starting the game with a quick 21-0 lead. But the Sooners stalled on both sides of the ball for much of the second quarter, allowing TCU to make it a 21-17 game early in the third quarter.
The Sooners' first three drives all lasted less than five minutes and ended with touchdowns, but the offense became stagnant and had two punts and two turnovers on the next four. Defensively, Oklahoma forced four punts to start the game, then gave up scores on three of the next four drives.
As Oklahoma is on the outside looking in as far as the College Football Playoff rankings are concerned, winning with style would be beneficial going forward as the season winds to a close.
Sooners' College Football Playoff path becoming clearer
The win brought the Sooners to 10-1, and two one-loss teams ranked above them in the College Football Playoff rankings lost, with No. 8 Penn State losing, 28-17 to No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Oregon losing, 31-28, to Arizona State.
With those two losses, Oklahoma can expect to make a significant jump in the upcoming rankings to be released on Tuesday. And now, the Pac-12's path to the playoff looks more unclear than before.
If Oregon wins out, they still will make the conference championship game, where they will likely face No. 7 Utah. With an Oregon win, the Pac-12 will be eliminated from playoff contention, and a one-loss Oklahoma will have a better chance of landing the fourth spot.
Turnovers becoming a problem for the offense
The struggle to force turnovers has been a widely discussed problem for Oklahoma's defense, but the Sooners are starting to give the ball away often on offense.
Freshman wide receiver Jadon Haselwood lost a fumble in the second quarter, the team suffered a turnover on downs shortly after, and the worst of all was a 93-yard pick six thrown by Hurts.
With the defense still struggling to take the ball away, the Sooners are now finding themselves on the wrong side of the turnover margin for three straight games. That often doesn't equate to a winning formula and could be a problem going forward as Oklahoma will have to face stronger competition.
Kennedy Brooks has best game of season thus far
Hurts has become the primary ball carrier for the Sooners in 2019, as he leads the team in rushing yards. But running back Kennedy Brooks had the best game of the season Saturday night.
Brooks finished the game with 149 rushing yards, a season high for him. The redshirt sophomore, who largely has taken a backseat compared to his role from 2018, has become something of an afterthought with Hurts taking over.
There's no indication that Brooks will usurp Hurts as the team's primary runner, but the Sooners' performance Saturday showed they are capable of having a versatile and dynamic running attack.
