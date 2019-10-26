OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 48-41 loss to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas — No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12), 48-41, for its first loss of the season.
The loss has major implications on the future of the Sooners' season, including their College Football Playoff Chances.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
The Big 12 title race still in Sooners' hands
To even sniff the College Football Playoff, the Sooners will need to win their fifth-straight conference title. But unlike the playoff race, the Sooners still unquestionably control their own destiny for the conference title.
With one loss, the Sooners can win out and reach the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 7. They are in a similar spot to last season after their 48-45 loss against Texas in the Red River Rivalry.
That might be the only good news for the Sooners after the loss, but,
A third straight College Football Playoff appearance now unlikely
Prior to the loss, the fact of the matter was that all Oklahoma had to do to reach its third consecutive College Football Playoff was win out. Now they just might need some help.
It's too early to say exactly what needs to happen for the Sooners to make the playoffs, but a 12-1 record and a Big 12 Championship might not be enough. With LSU and Alabama sitting undefeated in the SEC, and Ohio State and Penn State in the Big 10, it's likely that other teams' resumes could outmatch Oklahoma's come December.
On each of the three years in which the Sooners made the playoff, they had at least one regular season loss, so it's not entirely out of the picture. But the committee has shown in the past that a blowout loss is generally enough to get you disqualified.
This was seen last year when Oklahoma and Ohio State were both 12-1 with conference titles, but the Sooners got in because their one loss was by three points to Texas while the Buckeyes' was 29 to Purdue.
How will the defense respond
Everything seemed to be going right for first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. He had been the leader in turning around the Sooners' abysmal 2018 defense to a more than competent one, but it largely fell apart Saturday.
The Sooners looked like last season's team, particularly against the rush. Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson ran all over the field against the Sooners and delivered pinpoint passes on third and long when he needed.
While the Big 12 and playoff races are important on a macro level for Oklahoma, figuring out if this defense will fold or bounce back from the embarrassment is a more immediate issue.
With potentially tough games against Iowa State and at No. 14 Baylor remaining on the schedule, the defense needs to look like the unit it was in its first seven games.
