OU football: 3 takeaways from Oklahoma's 42-41 win over Iowa State

No. 9 Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) took down Iowa State (5-4, 3-2 Big 12), 42-41, Saturday night in Norman.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
Giving the running backs more carries
In the Sooners' 48-41 loss to Kansas State two weeks ago, running backs Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon combined for a measly six carries. On Saturday, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley began giving the running backs more opportunities in the second half.
Sermon left the game with an injury in the first half and didn't return, but Brooks was steadily fed the ball. His second half was highlighted by a 48-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. He finished the game with 14 carries.
The Sooners' offense has leaned heavily on their running backs in years past, and Saturday may have been an indication that the backs will have more of a role going forward.
CeeDee Lamb: The nation's best wide receiver?
CeeDee Lamb continued to make a case for himself being the best wide receiver in the nation on Saturday night.
The junior wide receiver dominated in the first half, reeling in six catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns. It's not just that Lamb had outlandish stats — it's the way he did it. His dominance was best displayed on a 63-yard touchdown in the second quarter that featured him hurdling a defender as he crossed the field en route to the end zone.
After Saturday's performance, Lamb is on his way to potentially winning the Sooners' second Biletnikoff Award in the past four seasons.
Sooners forced to deal with multiple injuries
Oklahoma has been fortunate for much of the season when it comes to injury luck, but multiple key players left the game hurt on Saturday.
Redshirt senior defensive tackle Kenneth Mann, Sermon, sophomore offensive tackle Adrian Ealy and junior cornerback Tre Brown all left the game at various points in the game.
Sermon, Ealy and Brown are all starters at their respective position, and Mann is a regular rotation player on the defensive line. It's not clear as to how long they are hurt, but losing multiple starters on a team that emphasizes frequent rotation could be troublesome going forward.
