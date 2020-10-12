OU football: T.J. Pledger, David Ugwoegbu earn Big 12 weekly honors

Junior running back T.J. Pledger and sophomore linebacker David Ugwoegbu were named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively, on Monday.
Pledger, Ugwoegbu earn Big 12 weekly honors.➡️ https://t.co/iidyzCaHFp | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/WGUMNGH4Le— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 12, 2020
Pledger had 22 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns along with two catches for 24 yards in Oklahoma's 53-45 win over Texas on Saturday. OU had its best running game of 2020 against the Longhorns thanks to Pledger, who greatly contributed to the team's 208 total rushing yards.
Meanwhile, Ugwoegbu had six tackles for the Sooners, and blocked a punt during the second quarter of Saturday's game. Five plays after the block, redshirt freshman running back Marcus Major trotted to the end zone for a Sooner score.
Pledger and Ugwoegbu will look to build on their performances in OU's next game against TCU at 11 a.m. CT in on Oct. 24 in Fort Worth, Texas.
