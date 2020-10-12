You are the owner of this article.
OU football: T.J. Pledger, David Ugwoegbu earn Big 12 weekly honors

T.J. Pledger

Sooner running back T.J. Pledger runs with the ball during the 2020 Red River Showdown on Oct. 10 in Dallas.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Junior running back T.J. Pledger and sophomore linebacker David Ugwoegbu were named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively, on Monday.

Pledger had 22 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns along with two catches for 24 yards in Oklahoma's 53-45 win over Texas on Saturday. OU had its best running game of 2020 against the Longhorns thanks to Pledger, who greatly contributed to the team's 208 total rushing yards.

Meanwhile, Ugwoegbu had six tackles for the Sooners, and blocked a punt during the second quarter of Saturday's game. Five plays after the block, redshirt freshman running back Marcus Major trotted to the end zone for a Sooner score.

Pledger and Ugwoegbu will look to build on their performances in OU's next game against TCU at 11 a.m. CT in on Oct. 24 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

