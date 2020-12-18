OU football: Suspended Sooner receiver Trejan Bridges cleared to play in Big 12 Championship, per report

Previously suspended OU sophomore receiver Trejan Bridges has been cleared to play in the Sooners' Big 12 Championship battle against Iowa State on Saturday, per KREF's James Hale with confirmation from The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
.@jhale24 reporting that Trejan Bridges' suspension is over and he will play in the Big 12 Championship Game versus Iowa State. #Sooners— SportsTalk1400 (@Sportstalk1400) December 18, 2020
The Athletic can confirm that Oklahoma sophomore WR Trejan Bridges has had his eligibility restored by the NCAA, per a source close to the program. He hasn’t played since the Big 12 title game last year but will be available tomorrow vs. Iowa State.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 18, 2020
Bridges has been suspended since before OU's Peach Bowl loss to LSU in December due to a failed drug test. Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson and junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins were also suspended, but were cleared to return to play Oct. 31 at Texas Tech.
A Carrollton, Texas, native and former five-star recruit, Bridges caught seven passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.