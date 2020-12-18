You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Suspended Sooner receiver Trejan Bridges cleared to play in Big 12 Championship, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Trejan Bridges

Then-freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges celebrates a touchdown during the game against Iowa State on Nov. 9, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Previously suspended OU sophomore receiver Trejan Bridges has been cleared to play in the Sooners' Big 12 Championship battle against Iowa State on Saturday, per KREF's James Hale with confirmation from The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Bridges has been suspended since before OU's Peach Bowl loss to LSU in December due to a failed drug test. Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson and junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins were also suspended, but were cleared to return to play Oct. 31 at Texas Tech.

A Carrollton, Texas, native and former five-star recruit, Bridges caught seven passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2019.

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor.

