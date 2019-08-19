OU football: Sunscreen stations return at home games

For the second straight season, the Stephenson Cancer Center will provide sunscreen dispensers to Oklahoma’s loyal football fans. Dispensers will be located near the concessions and restrooms.
The center cautions fans to limit sun exposure during game days. Too much exposure to damaging rays “can cause significant and irreversible skin damage.”
“There are additional steps fans should take, including wearing hats and sunglasses but the reality is... these measures aren’t the focus,” Robert Mannel, M.D., the Stephenson Cancer Center director, said in a press release Monday morning. “People forget to pack the sunscreen, particularly as temperatures become cooler, but UV rays continue to do their damage.”
This service’s ultimate goal “is to make it easy and convenient to use sunscreen,” keeping Sooner fans safe from the blistering fall heat, according to the press release. However, OU's first two home games will be in the evening at 6 p.m., against Houston on Sept. 1 and South Dakota on Sept. 7.
