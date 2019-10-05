You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Storms, rain expected for Oklahoma vs Kansas (weather report)

I Am Sad and Pay The Band

A Kansas Jayhawks fan holds up two signs during the fourth quarter Nov. 18, 2017.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Bring your rain jacket.

Storms and rain are expected in Lawrence for the Sooners' game against Kansas Saturday morning, according to weather.com. 

Oklahoma and Kansas are set to kickoff at 11 a.m. in Lawrence on ABC. Follow along with The Daily's coverage here. 

