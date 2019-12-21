OU football: Steven Parker reflects on College Football Playoff heroics, advises Sooners in matchup against LSU

As then-No. 3 Georgia marched down the field in the fourth quarter of the 2018 Rose Bowl, the Bulldogs had the opportunity to take their second lead of the game, cap off their improbable comeback and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff National Championship.
But when Georgia running back Sony Michel took a handoff to the left and ran close to midfield, linebacker Caleb Kelly of then-No. 2 Oklahoma forced a fumble, which was recovered by safety Steven Parker, who scampered down the sideline into the end zone to give the Sooners a 45-38 lead with 6:52 remaining.
“It was one of those plays where you never blink — it was all reaction,” Parker said in an interview with the Daily. “All I could think about was getting the ball and going for six. My instincts just kicked in and all I could think about was getting in the end zone and swinging the game.”
Oklahoma's defense comes up HUGE. Steven Parker scoops and scores the fumble to put the Sooners up 45-38!!! pic.twitter.com/cNJUv4pT66— Oklahoma DieHards (@OUDieHards) January 2, 2018
Any defensive touchdown has the potential to be a game changing play, but Parker’s scoop and score was particularly valuable for the Sooners. After having a 31-14 lead with three seconds remaining in the second quarter, Oklahoma crumbled in the second half, allowing the Bulldogs to take a 38-31 lead early in the fourth.
Parker’s touchdown was the culmination of a quick 14-0 Sooner run that gave a reeling, lifeless team the momentum heading into the game’s final minutes. And although Oklahoma went on to lose the game, 54-48, in double overtime, Parker’s play will live in Sooner lore forever.
“It was one of those things where they all had the momentum going into the second half and carried it into the third quarter,” said Parker, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins. “But a big play from Caleb forcing the fumble and me taking it back can change everything. Big plays like that always matter, especially when you can get them at the right time.”
Two seasons after Parker’s heroics nearly willed the Sooners to a national title appearance, the now-No. 4 Oklahoma defense will have a more daunting task in front of them in the College Football Playoff in quarterback Joe Burrow and No. 1 LSU. The Sooners and Tigers will square off in the semifinal on Dec. 28 in Atlanta, with the winner getting the right to play for the national championship.
The Tigers have the stats and accolades backing them up in their case for being the nation’s best offense. Their 47.8 points per game ranks third nationally, they have the Heisman Trophy winner in Burrow, the Biletnikoff winner in Ja’Marr Chase, a Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line and AP Coach of the Year Ed Orgeron
Georgia’s squad wasn’t the elite passing attack LSU is, but Parker faced a high powered offense led by a Heisman-caliber quarterback in DaShaun Watson and Clemson, when the two teams met in the Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff in 2015.
Burrow and Watson are different players with different skill sets, but preparing for a player of their caliber is a tall task for any defense.
“It's so hard to mimic those looks you’ll see against elite guys in practice,” Parker said. “The only way you can really prepare as a defense is just to make sure you run to the ball and make sure that you're attacking the line of scrimmage and certain edges and communicating. That’s vital all the time, but especially in bowl season.”
Even against an eventual NFL MVP candidate like Watson, the Sooners were able to force a crucial turnover that kept them in the game. With 13 seconds to go in the first half and the Sooners holding a 17-16 lead, Watson led Clemson to the red zone and had them within striking distance to take the lead.
Watson took the snap, rolled to his right and hurled a pass to the end zone, which was intercepted by Sooner cornerback Zack Sanchez, who ensured the Sooners kept their lead and gained momentum entering halftime.
Clemson went on to dominate the second half and leave the Orange Bowl with a 37-17 win, but defensive highlights like Parker’s touchdown and Sanchez’s interception have the power to swing a game and keep a team’s hope alive.
Against a team like LSU, the Sooners will need those game-changing plays to pull off a miraculous upset. Under the coaching of first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, the Sooners have emphasized forcing turnovers, and they’ve shown a knack for taking the ball away when the team needs it most.
In a three-week stretch in November, the Sooners won three consecutive games by one possession — a 42-41 win over Iowa State on Nov. 9, a 34-31 win over Baylor on Nov. 16 and a 28-24 win over TCU on Nov. 23 — and in each of those games, the Sooners snagged an interception on their final defensive play to seal the deal.
“You need those turnovers because those turnovers are game changers,” Parker said. “They were a big momentum swing and we needed to start swinging that momentum back at those times. You need plays like that in order to get your offense going if they're not able to get points up,and you need plays like that because it’s going to give you a solid confidence in your defense.”
Not only will the Sooners have the gargantuan task of stopping the Tiger offense on the game’s biggest stage, but now they’re going to have to do it short handed. Sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins, who leads the Sooners in sacks with six, will not play due to a reported suspension and sophomore safety Dellarrin Turner-Yell, who’s 74 total tackles rank second on the team, will be out, reportedly with a broken collarbone.
Oklahoma is having its best defensive season in recent memory and defensive backs Parnell Motley and Tre Brown have played their best football of the season down the stretch. The loss of Perkins will be a big blow to the Sooner pass rush, meaning they will have to play that much better in coverage against LSU’s row of elite receivers.
“I would tell them to just go out there, do your job, play your game, relax and communicate with each other,” Parker said. “Don’t ever get down. Even if they get a big play, don’t ever get down. Pick each other back up and move on to the next one because you need to have that mindset in a game like this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.