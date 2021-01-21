You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Steve Sarkisian to hire Mike Stoops as Texas' linebackers coach, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mike Stoops

Then-OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops walks on the field before the game against Baylor Sept. 29, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops is being hired as linebackers coach by new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, per a report from Al.com's Matt Zenitz.

Stoops spent the last two seasons as an analyst at Alabama, where Sarkisian was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Sarkisian took the lead job with the Longhorns in the wake of Tom Herman's firing Jan. 3. Stoops is the brother of former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and the uncle of current Sooner receiver Drake Stoops.

Previously, Stoops coached at OU in two separate stints. He was associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach from 1999-2003 before taking a head coaching position at Arizona. He returned to Norman in 2012 and reprised his old role, though he no longer shared coordinator duties with Brent Venables, who had departed for Clemson.

Stoops remained the Sooners' defensive coordinator until 2018, when he was fired by head coach Lincoln Riley after a 48-45 loss to — ironically — Texas. He'll now join the staff of Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski, who was hired as the Longhorns' defensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments