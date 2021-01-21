OU football: Steve Sarkisian to hire Mike Stoops as Texas' linebackers coach, per report

Former OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops is being hired as linebackers coach by new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, per a report from Al.com's Matt Zenitz.
Sources: Alabama analyst Mike Stoops is expected to be hired by Steve Sarkisian at Texas. Sounds like he'll be linebackers coach.Spent the last two years at Bama after seven seasons as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma.https://t.co/QcRSZtk4Ep— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 22, 2021
Stoops spent the last two seasons as an analyst at Alabama, where Sarkisian was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Sarkisian took the lead job with the Longhorns in the wake of Tom Herman's firing Jan. 3. Stoops is the brother of former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and the uncle of current Sooner receiver Drake Stoops.
Previously, Stoops coached at OU in two separate stints. He was associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach from 1999-2003 before taking a head coaching position at Arizona. He returned to Norman in 2012 and reprised his old role, though he no longer shared coordinator duties with Brent Venables, who had departed for Clemson.
Stoops remained the Sooners' defensive coordinator until 2018, when he was fired by head coach Lincoln Riley after a 48-45 loss to — ironically — Texas. He'll now join the staff of Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski, who was hired as the Longhorns' defensive coordinator on Tuesday.
