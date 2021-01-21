OU football: Steve Sarkisian says Mike Stoops isn't candidate for Texas' linebackers coach, per report

Former OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops is not a candidate to become Texas' next linebackers coach, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian told the Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis Friday morning.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian tells me this morning the Horns are not hiring Mike Stoops. He does have someone else in mind for LB coach, hopes to finalize later today. “I’m really excited about who we’re talking to.”— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) January 22, 2021
Previously, AL.com's Matt Zenitz reported late Thursday evening that Sarkisian was bringing Stoops onto his coaching staff. Stoops spent the last two seasons as an analyst at Alabama, where Sarkisian was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Sarkisian took the lead job at Texas in the wake of Tom Herman's firing Jan. 3.
Stoops is the brother of former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and the uncle of current Sooner receiver Drake Stoops. Previously, Stoops coached at OU in two separate stints. He was associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach from 1999-2003 before taking a head coaching position at Arizona. He returned to Norman in 2012 and reprised his old role, though he no longer shared coordinator duties with Brent Venables, who had departed for Clemson.
Stoops remained the Sooners' defensive coordinator until 2018, when he was fired by head coach Lincoln Riley after a 48-45 loss to — ironically — Texas. While Stoops likely won't be joining Sarkisian's staff, the new Texas head coach told Davis he has someone in mind for the spot and hopes to finalize the move later on Friday.
