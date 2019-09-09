OU football: Sterling Shepard enters concussion protocol

As they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills in their 2019 home opener this coming Sunday, the New York Giants are holding their breath on wide receiver Sterling Shepard.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon that the former Sooner has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Giants’ WR Sterling Shepard is now in concussion protocol.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2019
A missed week for the OU product would be just the latest setback for the Giants, who were already short-handed at receiver due to wideout Golden Tate’s four game suspension. Shepard led all Giants receivers in catches this past Sunday in New York’s season opener, snagging 6 of 7 targets for 42 yards in a 35-17 blowout road loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Shepard caught for 3,482 yards 26 touchdowns in his college career at OU.
