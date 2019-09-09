You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sterling Shepard enters concussion protocol

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sterling Shepherd

Former Sooner Sterling Shepard watches the game Sept 2. Shepard currently plays for the New York Giants.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

As they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills in their 2019 home opener this coming Sunday, the New York Giants are holding their breath on wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon that the former Sooner has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol.

A missed week for the OU product would be just the latest setback for the Giants, who were already short-handed at receiver due to wideout Golden Tate’s four game suspension. Shepard led all Giants receivers in catches this past Sunday in New York’s season opener, snagging 6 of 7 targets for 42 yards in a 35-17 blowout road loss to the Dallas Cowboys. 

Shepard caught for 3,482 yards 26 touchdowns in his college career at OU.

 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments