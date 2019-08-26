OU football: Sterling Shepard, Chanel Iman expecting second child

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard and his wife, Chanel Iman, are expecting their second baby, they announced on Instagram.
“Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon,” Iman shared on her Instagram, along with a family photo of her, Shepard and their firstborn daughter, Cali Clay. Shepard and Iman tied the knot in March of 2018.
Not only is Shepard’s wife pregnant with their second child, but the former Sooner was cleared to practice last week with no restrictions after rehab for a broken thumb that was injured in July.
Shepard is an integral part of the Giants’ offense, catching 66 passes for 872 yard and four touchdowns last season. His role will increase due to the departure of superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and four game suspension of receiver Golden Tate.
Shepard and the Giants kickoff their season against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 8.
