OU football: Stephen Johnson kicks off for Sooners, Gabe Brkic inactive vs Missouri State

OU redshirt junior kicker Stephen Johnson executed the opening kickoff of the Sooners game against Missouri State on Saturday night, as redshirt sophomore and starting kicker Gabe Brkic is inactive for the contest.
While it's unclear why Brkic isn't playing, Oklahoma is said to be nursing several cases of COVID-19, and Missouri State president Clif Smart said yesterday in a report from the Springfield News-Leader that the game was in serious jeopardy prior to the release of the Sooners final COVID-19 test results.
Brkic was a Lou Groza Award finalist, Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American and an All-Big 12 second team selection in 2019 after he made all 17 of his field goal tries and each of his 52 extra point attempts.
Meanwhile, Johnson has only participated in one game for the Sooners since he came to Norman from Blinn College in the spring of 2018.
