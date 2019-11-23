OU football: Stayin' alive — Oklahoma's narrow win, Oregon's loss give Sooners hope for College Football Playoff

Just minutes after Oklahoma's Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles made a game-winning interception Saturday night, one Sooner fan's voice rose above the rest in the front row of the south end zone.
"It's official!" he shouted. "Oregon lost!"
And with that — an Oklahoma 28-24 win over TCU and an Oregon 31-28 loss to Arizona State — the Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes have seemingly risen from the dead. If it can secure a win over Oklahoma State and a fifth-straight Big 12 title, Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) has as good a chance to be the No. 4 team in the playoff as anyone.
"We are thrilled about the win. TCU’s hard to beat, they’re always hard to beat," coach Lincoln Riley said. "What it means, 10th win, get to play in the Big 12 championship game in a few weeks which is significant, obviously. It’s a big, big deal. Winning 10 games, getting to play in your conference championship game is huge. Right now all our focus is going to go towards Bedlam, to Oklahoma State, going into Stillwater — with a lot of goals intact.
"I still know our best ball’s out there, and our team feels like that too."
Oklahoma, like it has in recent weeks, played some of its best and worst ball of the season Saturday night.
The offense was stagnant after going up 21-0 early in the second quarter. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was sloppy with the ball, turning it over twice — his interception being returned 97 yards for a touchdown — despite totaling 318 yards and four touchdowns.
"We found a way to get this one," Hurts said. "Talk about just the will. I give a lot of credit to just not giving up and staying true to who we are and playing ball."
The defense had maybe its best performance of the season, holding TCU (5-6, 3-4 Big 12) to just 204 total yards and 17 points. Besides a 62-yard run by TCU quarterback Max Duggan in the second quarter, Oklahoma's defense made few mistakes.
"For us, it's all about that mentality that no matter what happens, no matter what the score is, no matter what's going on in the game, we're the gladiators in the arena," junior linebacker Kenneth Murray said. "It's all about our performance. And it's all about three-and-out and getting a takeaway."
Similar to OU's 42-41 win over Iowa State two weeks ago and last week's comeback 34-31 win over Baylor, Saturday night showcased highs and lows. The last three weeks have left Sooner Nation wondering just how good this team can be.
It's yet to be seen if this is Oklahoma's ceiling, but you could just as easily ask if the Sooners haven't overachieved this season?
They have a new defensive coordinator. They have four new starting offensive linemen. They have a transfer quarterback who was benched at a major program and, if it weren't for him, Austin Kendall, who was benched by West Virginia last week, would be their starter.
Maybe this was never supposed to be a season with national title aspirations or even College Football Playoff hopes, but here the Sooners are, sniffing a third straight appearance in the four-team playoff.
Fans have become frustrated the last few weeks, hoping the Sooners can put it all together by season's end.
“I’d just hope they’d be excited about the guts of this team and how this team plays together and fights through stuff," Riley said. "How we’re playing defensively and how these seniors have played. I hope we could get excited about being 10-1 and being a pretty damn good football team. I’ll leave all that other stuff up in the air and we’re just going to try to keep winning.”
Riley was extra giddy in his 18-plus minute press conference. He spoke highly of his team, saying they haven't played to their full potential yet. That they still have everything in front of them.
And that he's excited to see how they finish the season.
"This win was significant for so many reasons," Riley said. "First for us, our seniors, what this senior class has meant to us. Whether it’s a guy who’s been here for a year, been here for a few years, somebody who’s been through what Grant Calcaterra went through this week — these guys have all had a huge, huge impact on this program. What they have in the opportunity to do in the next couple of weeks is very special, rare."
During the game, OU radio sideline reporter Chris Plank gave multiple updates on Oregon's game in Tempe, Arizona. The crowd cheered with excitement each time Plank said the Sun Devils were ahead.
Many of the players also watched. Most showed no emotion, but nearly all of their eyes were fixated on the big screen.
"Control what we can control. We won the game that's all that matters," Hurts said. "I saw it. I saw it."
"That doesn't concern me," Murray said. "I'm focused on winning."
What does Riley think of Oregon's loss Saturday, opening the door to their playoff chances?
He, like Hurts and Murray, has only one thing on his mind.
"Getting ready for Oklahoma State."
