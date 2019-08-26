OU football: Starrland Baldwin no longer listed on Sooners' roster

Redshirt freshman cornerback Starrland Baldwin is no longer listed on the Sooners' roster, as first reported by The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
Just noticed that redshirt freshman CB Starrland Baldwin is no longer on the #Sooners roster. No surprise there. Rumors about his impending departure had been circulating the last couple weeks.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) August 26, 2019
Baldwin tore an ACL during 2018 fall camp.
Nice catch, @jasonkersey. RS freshman DB Starrland Baldwin not on game notes roster. Was No. 12 for #Sooners. pic.twitter.com/vfuww9rgUk— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) August 26, 2019
Baldwin was a four-star recruit per Rivals and was ranked as the nation's No. 31 cornerback. Prior to the 2018 season, Baldwin tore his ACL and missed the entirety of the season.
Baldwin is still listed on soonersports.com, but an updated version was shared at the weekly game week luncheon Monday morning with him not listed.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is working with a cornerback squad that has already suffered its fair share of setbacks, as junior corner Tre Norwood is out for the season after suffering a lower body injury.
