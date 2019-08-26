You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Starrland Baldwin no longer listed on Sooners' roster

OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Redshirt freshman cornerback Starrland Baldwin is no longer listed on the Sooners' roster, as first reported by The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Baldwin was a four-star recruit per Rivals and was ranked as the nation's No. 31 cornerback. Prior to the 2018 season, Baldwin tore his ACL and missed the entirety of the season.

Baldwin is still listed on soonersports.com, but an updated version was shared at the weekly game week luncheon Monday morning with him not listed.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is working with a cornerback squad that has already suffered its fair share of setbacks, as junior corner Tre Norwood is out for the season after suffering a lower body injury.

