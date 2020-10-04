OU football: Spencer Rattler's late interception finishes Sooners again, offensive frustration boils over

Broadcast cameras followed quarterback Spencer Rattler back to the Sooners’ sideline after his final pass attempt of the day ended up in the hands of an Iowa State defender instead of wide receiver Charleston Rambo, who was 46 yards downfield in the endzone.
As the redshirt freshman looked toward the jumbotron at Jack Trice Stadium and the Cyclone offense retook the field needing just one first down to end the game, the cameras caught three words escaping from the mouth of the former five-star prospect.
“What the f**k,” Rattler said as Iowa State (2-1, 2-0 Big 12) upset the Sooners, 37-30, marking Oklahoma’s first 0-2 start in conference play since 1998.
About sums it up #Sooners pic.twitter.com/nE8TTWYyHO— Morgan Beard (@morganbeard) October 4, 2020
Rattler voiced the reason behind his frustration in a post game media Zoom conference.
“I wanted to give (wide receiver Charleston Rambo) a shot to make a play,” he said. “When I threw it, it felt like it came out well. I witnessed him get held, (but) all the calls don’t go your way. It would have been different, obviously, if it was cleaner, but sometimes it doesn't go like that.”
Rattler ended the day with 300 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 25-of-36 passing. Though it was only the third start of his career, it was the second time Rattler has been tasked with putting together a game-winning drive. He’s now 0-for-2 in such scenarios, but that’s a record that falls as much on his teammates as it does him.
“We have to learn from these past two games,” redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey said. “(We need to) see what we've been doing wrong, and work our asses off to fix it this next week. … This next week of practice has to be ridiculously good and we have to attack it the right way. We can't hold our heads down because we've lost two in a row. We have to get over that, get back up and go on to the next one. I'm excited to see how this team responds.
The Sooners’ offensive line continued its lackluster play from the unit’s first two games, as Oklahoma only posted 114 total rushing yards. OU was held below 115 rushing yards twice in 2019, and lost both contests. So far this season, the Sooners have yet to rush for more than 130 total yards.
In an attempt to boost Oklahoma’s rushing attack, Rattler found himself more involved in the run game this week, tallying a rushing touchdown of his own on a five-yard keeper that led to him leaping in the air to make the play.
“I feel like (running the ball) was something that would help our team,” Rattler said. “When it was there, I took it… just got to improve on those things and keep working on it.
“We’re making plays, we’re doing a lot of positive things. We’re so, so close to filling that gap.”
Oklahoma’s loss also marked the first time that head coach Lincoln Riley has lost to more than one Big 12 team in a regular season since taking the job in 2017. After describing the feeling as sickening, Riley said his team still has one big thing to learn — how to close a game.
“We felt like we took some steps (toward getting better),” he said. “It's hard to accept that when you look at the scoreboard at the end of the game, and we're so used to winning and we expect to win every time we touch the field. That's not going to change, (but) we have some key guys that are young and in some of these positions for the first time, they've got to grow. We have to continue to coach them better and we've got to continue to go finish. We've got to continue to grow and get to the point where we can finish the games we know we can and play as good as we know.”
