OU football: Spencer Rattler, Stephen Johnson earn Big 12 weekly honors

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler won Big 12 Newcomer of the Week and redshirt senior kicker Stephen Johnson won Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week Monday.
For the full Week 1 #Big12FB Awards release ➡️ https://t.co/K9QxqbtkVI pic.twitter.com/sc5R5enhld— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 14, 2020
Rattler threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of No. 3 OU's 48-0 win over Missouri State Saturday night before sitting out the second half. Jones made eight place kicks in as many attempts — six extra points and two field goals.
The Sooners' next match will be Kansas State (0-1) on Sept. 26 at home.
