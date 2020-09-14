You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Spencer Rattler, Stephen Johnson earn Big 12 weekly honors

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler before the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler won Big 12 Newcomer of the Week and redshirt senior kicker Stephen Johnson won Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week Monday.

Rattler threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of No. 3 OU's 48-0 win over Missouri State Saturday night before sitting out the second half. Jones made eight place kicks in as many attempts — six extra points and two field goals.

The Sooners' next match will be Kansas State (0-1) on Sept. 26 at home.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments