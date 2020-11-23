OU football: Spencer Rattler, Ronnie Perkins receive Big 12 weekly awards

OU redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was named Big 12 Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week on Monday, while junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week.
Big 12 honors, Week 8️⃣:@7avageszn@SpencerRattler➡️ https://t.co/wevKVyDQcs | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/MoIgqbejJS— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 23, 2020
Rattler completed 17 of 24 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns in No. 14 Oklahoma's 41-13 Bedlam win over Oklahoma State Saturday, while also rushing seven times for 14 yards and another score.
Meanwhile, Perkins had five tackles, three for a loss and two sacks as the Sooner defense held the Cowboys to season-lows of 13 points and 78 rushing yards in a primetime game under the lights.
Next, Rattler, Perkins and the Sooners will take the the field against West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 28 in Morgantown on ABC.
