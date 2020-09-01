OU football: Spencer Rattler rises from different path to claim Sooners' starting quarterback job

Spencer Rattler’s path was different.
He arrived at OU earlier in his career than any of predecessors Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts — all transfers from another school. He also came out of a different quarterback competition at OU than the three previous Sooner signal-callers. He possesses a different style of leadership than his predecessors too.
Those factors and other likable traits were among OU head coach Lincoln Riley’s reasons for naming Rattler his starting quarterback for 2020 in a Tuesday Zoom conference.
Rattler wasn’t afraid of tough situations even as a freshman in high school, leading Riley to offer him the spring after his first season at Pinnacle.
“Rarely do we ever offer anybody at any position that age, much less a quarterback,” Riley said. “But I liked what I saw on tape.”
Rattler continued to impress through his high school career and carried that momentum into his first year at OU. Though he didn’t see the field often, he learned a lot from sitting behind Hurts.
His redshirt season also served to prepare him for the position he would find himself in heading into 2020.
“I would say his knowledge of our offense, and what we want to do and why we're doing things, and just kind of understanding the whole picture there has probably been the biggest area of improvement,” Riley said. “You can tell Spencer has grown up some, which I mean, again, that's not anything earth-shattering. Guys are supposed to come here and grow up so that's part of the deal, but I think his preparation has continued to improve and I think he's mentally in a good place as far as his progression in our offense. The physical skills have been there and the playmaking abilities have been there but he’s just really cleaned a lot of things up.”
As the Sooners' fall camp began on July 31, the starting quarterback competition between Rattler and redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai ensued. Unfortunately, Mordecai suffered an undisclosed injury in practice Aug. 3 and ended up missing roughly “70 to 75 percent” of Oklahoma’s preseason slate.
Mordecai’s ailment all but sealed Rattler’s nomination, as the redshirt freshman rose from a competition unlike that of his OU predecessors. While Mayfield, Murray and Hurts all won open camp battles at OU, the same can’t be said of Rattler.
However, Rattler’s dissimilar ascension shouldn’t mask his talent. While Riley lamented Mordecai’s injury Tuesday, he also expressed supreme confidence in Rattler, saying his new top passer is “very deserving” of the starting job.
Riley also said Rattler has become a leader, albeit not quite like those who came before him.
While not entirely comparable to the fiery Mayfield, Rattler’s said to be more outgoing than stoics Murray and Hurts. He also plays with an unmatched swagger, one that makes other players gravitate to him.
“I think they see confidence and joy and kind of (the) love of competing, and a guy that has grown up,” Riley said. "He’s addressed some of the areas that he needed to improve on — not that he doesn't have a lot to grow, he obviously has a ton — but I think they've appreciated that about him. … He kind of is who he is on the field and I think they respect that about him and the way he goes about his business.”
Now as he embarks on his first season as a college starter with the second-best Heisman odds in the nation, Rattler has continued to garner hype faster than those who came before him. With a unique moxie and undeniable talent, Riley believes Rattler won’t back down from those lofty expectations in 2020.
“He's never been afraid of the moment,” Riley said. “Once again, for young players that's a key thing and I don't know that that's really coached, so it's just something guys either have or they don't at a young age.”
