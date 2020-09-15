You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Spencer Rattler ranked No. 2 in latest ESPN Heisman Watch

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler after the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was ranked No. 2 in the latest ESPN Heisman Watch released Tuesday.

Rattler trails only Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the voting, and rests ahead of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Clemson running back Travis Etienne and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard in the top five.

In OU's season opener against Missouri State on Saturday, Rattler threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of a dominant 48-0 Sooner win.

Rattler will look to bolster his Heisman candidacy when Oklahoma hosts Kansas State at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 26 in a contest that will be broadcasted on FOX. 

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

