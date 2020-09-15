OU football: Spencer Rattler ranked No. 2 in latest ESPN Heisman Watch

OU redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was ranked No. 2 in the latest ESPN Heisman Watch released Tuesday.
Rattler trails only Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the voting, and rests ahead of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Clemson running back Travis Etienne and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard in the top five.
In OU's season opener against Missouri State on Saturday, Rattler threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of a dominant 48-0 Sooner win.
Rattler will look to bolster his Heisman candidacy when Oklahoma hosts Kansas State at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 26 in a contest that will be broadcasted on FOX.
