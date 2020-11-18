OU football: Spencer Rattler named to Maxwell Award watch list

OU redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Wednesday.
Rattler added to Maxwell Award watch list. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/iREoba4lz3— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 18, 2020
The award is presented annually to the nation's top college player as perceived by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, head coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club.
Heisman Trophy winner, top 2020 NFL Draft pick and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the recipient of the 2019 Maxwell Award. This year's award will be presented to the winner as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 10.
Rattler will look to bolster his case against No. 14 Oklahoma State on Saturday after throwing for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns across Oklahoma's first seven games.
