OU football: Spencer Rattler named to Maxwell Award watch list

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler celebrates after OU scores a touchdown during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 31.

 Texas Tech Athletics/Pool photo

OU redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Wednesday.

The award is presented annually to the nation's top college player as perceived by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, head coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club.

Heisman Trophy winner, top 2020 NFL Draft pick and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the recipient of the 2019 Maxwell Award. This year's award will be presented to the winner as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 10.

Rattler will look to bolster his case against No. 14 Oklahoma State on Saturday after throwing for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns across Oklahoma's first seven games.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

