OU football: Spencer Rattler named Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week

OU redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was named the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week on Wednesday.
Rattler completed 17 of 24 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns in the Sooners' Bedlam win Nov. 21. He also rushed seven times for 14 yards and another score in the contest.
Oklahoma's first-year starter was also named Big 12 Newcomer and Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in OU's win over Oklahoma State. Overall, he has thrown for 2,319 yards and 22 touchdowns on the season.
Next, Rattler and the Sooners (6-2, 4-2 Big 12) will take on West Virginia (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28 in Morgantown on ABC.
