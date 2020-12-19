OU football: Spencer Rattler matures, looks poised for more Big 12 rings as Sooners win 6th straight, defeat Iowa State

Spencer Rattler found himself in familiar territory Saturday when Iowa State running back Breece Hall crossed the goal line.
When Oklahoma faced the Cyclones in Ames Oct. 3, Hall’s touchdown gave his team a 37-30 lead with just over four minutes to play. Rattler got the ball back with a chance to send the Sooners to overtime, but threw an interception to seal the game with just over one minute left and put a major dent in OU’s Big 12 title hopes.
THE INTERCEPTION THAT SEALED IT.Iowa State has beaten No. 18 Oklahoma‼️ pic.twitter.com/1s9zuTLxao— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 4, 2020
Rattler faced nearly the same situation Saturday at AT&T Stadium after Hall’s rushing touchdown drew Iowa State within three points with little over five minutes remaining in the game. But this time, Rattler — OU’s first freshman starting quarterback since Trevor Knight in 2014 — showed the growth and maturity that helped him will the Sooners back to the Big 12 Championship Game after an 0-2 start to conference play.
On a 9-play, 41-yard, 3:14 fourth-quarter drive, Rattler picked apart Iowa State’s coverage to get the Sooners a field goal and put them up 27-21. His work done, he then entrusted the ball to his defense, which got a key takeaway to seal the victory. No. 10 Oklahoma (8-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated No. 6 Iowa State (8-3, 8-1), 27-21, in a rematch to win its sixth-straight conference title in front of 18,720.
Rattler finished 22-of-34 for 272 yards and a touchdown along with another rushing score. Despite being just a redshirt freshman, he became the 10th OU quarterback to win a Big 12 championship. But after Saturday, he’s a rookie no more.
“He always comes up big,” junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins said. “I don't want to say he’s the glue to our team because we’ve got a lot of big pieces, but no, he’s definitely a big part of our team. His confidence, to be that young and play with the confidence that he’s got, I don’t see that too often with young guys. So just him getting confident in himself and knowing he can do that kind of gives me a certain confidence in him that he’s gonna get the job done for us all the time.”
Rattler, who has thrown for 2,512 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, was aided by senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who, while suspended for OU’s first game against the Cyclones, finished with 97 yards on 18 carries in the rematch. Freshman receiver Marvin Mims also had a big day, catching seven passes for 101 yards and a 45-yard touchdown.
Oklahoma’s offense got off to its typically hot start, scoring 24 points in the first half. After freshman quarterback Chandler Morris got OU its first points with a trick-play 2-yard keeper, Rattler stepped back in and continued to drive the unit.
In the first quarter he made an arcing throw over three defenders to sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood that went for 17 yards and a first down. Yet, potential peril mounted when he nearly threw a twice-tipped interception on the final play of the period before he was bailed out by freshman receiver Marvin Mims.
What a throw by Spencer Rattler. 😮What a catch by Jadon Haselwood. 🤯#OUDNA | #Big12Championship pic.twitter.com/mjoJWOqP0A— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 19, 2020
The Marvelous One bails out QB1. pic.twitter.com/TrWJzaLMQI— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 19, 2020
Rattler answered on the next play with a scoring bomb to Mims to open the second quarter. He got OU a field goal two drives later and then capped the half with a 9-yard scoring scramble to put the Sooners up comfortably at the break.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spence Rattler drops a 💣 to Marvin Mims.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/6PuSH9lULH— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 19, 2020
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler keeps it and scores.#OUDNA | #Big12Championship pic.twitter.com/EIG8BiGjH3— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 19, 2020
OU head coach Riley recruited Rattler from his freshman year of high school, knowing what the Phoenix, Arizona, native could become under his tutelage. During the third quarter, Rattler’s throw on the run to Mims for 20 yards led ABC’s announcers to draw comparisons to another Riley protege, Baker Mayfield.
This was one hell of a throw by Spencer Rattler."Another throw on the run. That's Mayfield-esque.""There aren't many guys in college football that can make that throw."#OUDNA | #QBU pic.twitter.com/GRbOQxpaXJ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 19, 2020
“See, his arm talent is so good, he doesn’t have to have his feet in perfect position, and he can still get that over a defender to a receiver,” color commentator Todd Blackledge said on the national broadcast. “There aren’t many guys in college football that can make that throw.”
While Oklahoma’s offense sputtered through most of the third quarter, Rattler eventually righted the wrongs of his first battle with Iowa State, putting the finishing touches on the win in the final period. On OU’s final offensive drive — excluding victory formation — Rattler connected with junior H-back Brayden Willis for two big first downs to set up redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic’s 32-yard field goal.
Clutch catch By Bryaden Willis to move the chains. pic.twitter.com/3UJzDvgltL— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 19, 2020
That was one hell of an effort by Brayden Willis to get the first down. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZfMnnErkGI— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 19, 2020
“I thought he probably played his best game of the year today,” Riley said of Rattler. “I thought he was poised. I thought he did a great job in the scramble situations (and) threw some elite throws. I thought he made good decisions with the ball. Really, I mean he was in the right place, a lot. I mean, his eyes were where he was supposed to be. He went where he was supposed to go a really big portion of the day, and Iowa State, as we knew they probably would, showed us some different looks and I thought he handled it well.”
As his first year under center winds down, Saturday was a key chapter in Rattler’s journey as OU’s quarterback, as he showed growth and played turnover-free football after throwing five interceptions and struggling through OU’s first three conference games. Ever since his three-drive benching and comeback against Texas on Oct. 10, he’s been a completely different quarterback.
“These are big moments,” Riley said. “I mean, you go win a four-overtimer in the Red River game. You come here, and play like he did and win the Big 12 Championship here. I mean these are big moments for a young guy, and he's certainly not afraid of them. He's got so much room to grow and he's gonna have a chance to really get better if he'll keep his head down and keeps working, but for a redshirt freshman, this is a pretty darn good start.”
Up next, is a likely New Year’s Six Bowl and then a chance to lead Oklahoma to grander ambitions in 2021. Even before the end of year one, there’s already great optimism about year two of Rattler.
“He’s just getting better and better, and I can’t wait to see what he does in the future,” Stevenson said. “Next year’s gonna be something scary.”
