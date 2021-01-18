You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Spencer Rattler, Marvin Mims earn FWAA Freshman All-American honors

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Marvin Mims

Freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against Florida at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler and freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims were named to the Football Writers Association of America's Freshman All-America Team on Monday.

Since FWAA began freshman All-American selections in 2001, Rattler and Mims are now the 14th and 15th Sooners to be recognized by the organization. Rattler is the second OU quarterback to be named an FWAA Freshman All-American — the first being Sam Bradford in 2007 — and Mims is the first OU receiver to earn the honor.

Rattler totaled 3,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 214-of-317 attempts in 2020. In the Sooners' 55-20 Cotton Bowl win over Florida, Rattler threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-23 attempts. Heading into the 2021 season, Rattler was given the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy by MyBookie.

Mims led Oklahoma with 37 receptions for 610 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches in 2020. The former four-star recruit was also named a second team All-Big 12 selection by the conference. His best performance came in the Sooners' 27-21 victory over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game, where he totaled 101 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments