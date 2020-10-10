OU football: Spencer Rattler leaves game against Texas, Tanner Mordecai takes over

Editor's note: Per Jenny Taft, Spencer Rattler had no injury problems even though trainers were looking at his arm. Rattler was benched.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler exited OU's game against No. 22 Texas on Saturday during the second quarter with an injury.
Tanner Mordecai in the game for the #Sooners. Trainers working on Spencer Rattler's right bicep, according to OU Radio. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 10, 2020
Redshirt sophomore backup Tanner Mordecai took over for Rattler after the Sooners' first-year starter exited the game. It's unknown at this time whether or not Rattler will return to play.
Prior to the injury, Rattler had completed 8 of 13 passes for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception while also losing a fumble.
OU is currently tied with Texas, 10-10, in the second quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.