OU football: Spencer Rattler leaves game against Texas, Tanner Mordecai takes over

Lincoln Riley and Spencer Rattler

Head coach Lincoln Riley talks with redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Editor's note: Per Jenny Taft, Spencer Rattler had no injury problems even though trainers were looking at his arm. Rattler was benched.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler exited OU's game against No. 22 Texas on Saturday during the second quarter with an injury.

Redshirt sophomore backup Tanner Mordecai took over for Rattler after the Sooners' first-year starter exited the game. It's unknown at this time whether or not Rattler will return to play.

Prior to the injury, Rattler had completed 8 of 13 passes for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception while also losing a fumble.

OU is currently tied with Texas, 10-10, in the second quarter.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

