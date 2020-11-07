OU football: Spencer Rattler leaves field with apparent injury, then returns during Sooners vs Kansas

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler limped off the field but returned on the ensuing possession during the second quarter of OU's game against Kansas on Saturday.
Nightmare. Left hip sends Rattler out. Probably came from being physical on a couple of runs. @news9 #sooners— Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) November 7, 2020
The Oklahoma radio broadcast indicated Rattler was having his left hip examined on the sideline after his exit. Rattler had taken a big hit in the end zone on the Sooners' previous drive as he ran for a 2-yard touchdown.
Rattler was replaced by redshirt sophomore backup Tanner Mordecai, and the Sooners finished the drive with a field goal. Oklahoma leads Kansas 24-0 with less than three minutes left in the first half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.