OU football: Spencer Rattler leaves field with apparent injury, then returns during Sooners vs Kansas

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler attempts to throw the ball during the game against TCU on Oct. 24.

 Joshua R. Gateley/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler limped off the field but returned on the ensuing possession during the second quarter of OU's game against Kansas on Saturday.

The Oklahoma radio broadcast indicated Rattler was having his left hip examined on the sideline after his exit. Rattler had taken a big hit in the end zone on the Sooners' previous drive as he ran for a 2-yard touchdown.

Rattler was replaced by redshirt sophomore backup Tanner Mordecai, and the Sooners finished the drive with a field goal. Oklahoma leads Kansas 24-0 with less than three minutes left in the first half.

