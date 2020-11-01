OU football: Spencer Rattler impresses in Sooners' 62-28 rout of Texas Tech, takes care of business as Big 12 dominoes fall

Per his usual routine, Spencer Rattler called his longtime quarterback coach Mike Giovando from the Sooners’ hotel the night before OU’s road game at Texas Tech.
Following gut-wrenching blown-lead losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, Rattler and Oklahoma seemed out of the conference title picture as hopes of a six-peat grew increasingly slim.
Despite OU’s disadvantage, Giovando was still confident in Rattler’s ability to lead his team out of its darkest hours and encouraged his pupil over the phone like always before the Sooners took the field against the Red Raiders.
“Hey, you're gonna be right back in this thing,” Giovando told Rattler. “If you just take care of business, you guys will be right back in it. Believe me, that's just the way football goes.”
After Rattler engineered a huge overtime win over Texas and a blowout decimation of TCU to even OU's conference record, a glimmer of hope surfaced. Then, No. 6 Oklahoma State fell to the unranked Longhorns Saturday afternoon and the Sooners found themselves right back in the chase.
As pieces continued to fall into place around him, Rattler did exactly what Giovando advised. The redshirt freshman took care of business Saturday night in Lubbock, blasting Texas Tech’s abysmal pass defense for 288 yards and two scores on 21-of-30 passing, as No. 24 OU (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) routed the Red Raiders (2-4, 1-4 Big 12), 62-28.
“Our goal is to take a step every week, and I think these past three weeks we’ve taken steps every game,” Rattler said after the win. “What I said last night to the team was “‘It’s time for us to go out and embarrass somebody.’ We’ve been having these games where we’re getting up and getting comfortable, and tonight we didn’t get comfortable. We kept running it up.”
Contrary to all its other games in 2020, OU didn’t strike first, as Texas Tech appeared ready to play when it jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Oklahoma responded quickly with rushing scores by previously suspended senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson and junior rusher T.J. Pledger to take a 14-7 advantage.
Ground dominance opened up the passing lanes for Rattler toward the end of the first quarter, as a 37-yard toss to freshman receiver Marvin Mims set up Stevenson’s second score of the night. Rattler also had a 41-yard dime to sophomore H-back Austin Stogner in the period, once again showcasing his arm talent.
Early in the second quarter, Rattler got himself on the board with a 4-yard touchdown swing to redshirt junior H-back Jeremiah Hall. He followed that up on the ensuing possession with a 27-yard scoring toss to Stogner that gave the Sooners an even more commanding lead.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Jeremiah Hall gets the replay reversal and Oklahoma has scored 28-straight points.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/fPl79LHxWh— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 1, 2020
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨What a throw by Spencer Rattler. What a catch by Austin Stogner.Oklahoma has now scored 35-straight points.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/xzGJo54jCX— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 1, 2020
Rattler gave way to redshirt sophomore backup Tanner Mordecai in the third quarter, with OU up 55-14, just like he had hoped. For the second straight game, Rattler surrendered zero turnovers and looked incredibly composed behind a steadily improving offensive line that didn’t allow a sack during the game.
“I thought he did a good job settling in early even when Tech had some momentum after the early score,” OU head coach Lincoln Riley said after the game. “I thought he was really locked into the plan and he threw the ball well.”
On a windy Halloween night in front of 14,431, Rattler was scary good. Even spookier is the thought that his statline could have been better.
In the second quarter alone, Oklahoma’s receivers cost Rattler two touchdown passes on drops. Mims botched a dot that would’ve sent him to the house on a 73-yard gain, while sophomore Theo Wease couldn’t secure a strike in the end zone.
What a throw by Rattler. Also, Mims finally confirmed to be human. pic.twitter.com/6pIkXDaue3— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 1, 2020
Fortunately, Rattler was compassionate to his teammates and encouraged them after their mistakes.
“You can’t put them down, especially Mims, being it’s his first year,” Rattler said. “He kind of got his head down, I went over to him (and) said ‘Hey man, don’t even trip. It’s your first dropped ball of the season … just keep going at it.’ So no, it doesn’t get to me. I know they’re going to do their job and I trust all of them.”
Rattler’s continued growth in rapport with his pass-catchers, running backs and offensive line becomes increasingly crucial moving forward. Next Saturday’s home matchup against a winless Kansas squad should be an easy victory for the Sooners, but the following week they’ll welcome Oklahoma State to Norman.
Bedlam will likely determine OU’s claim to a conference championship berth.
Regardless of what lies ahead, Rattler continues to blossom before Sooner Nation’s eyes, getting better week by week and rising to every occasion. Each game is a lesson learned and an opportunity to “take care of business.”
“The game’s getting slower and slower for me over time,” Rattler said. “I feel super comfortable now just with everything. (I’ve) got a lot of work to do, of course, but I feel really comfortable right now and it’s just still trying to get better and improve every week. That’s my goal.”
