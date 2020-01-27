You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Spencer Rattler given 3rd best Heisman odds

Spencer Rattler

Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Spencer Rattler has high expectations. 

The freshman quarterback was given the third best odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2020, per SuperBookUSA, despite just appearing in three games in his collegiate career.

Rattler is behind Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who both started and led their teams to College Football Playoff appearances in 2019.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has positioned his quarterbacks to succeed since he arrived to Norman in 2015. Of the three starters he's coached, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won the Heisman, and Jalen Hurts placed second in the voting.

Despite not being named the team's starter yet, Rattler's high expectations likely stem from Riley's pedigree, as well as his own talent. Rattler was the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2019, per Rivals.com. In his three appearances with the Sooners, Rattler was 7-11 with 81 yards and a touchdown.

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

