OU football: Spencer Rattler given 3rd best Heisman odds

Spencer Rattler has high expectations.
The freshman quarterback was given the third best odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2020, per SuperBookUSA, despite just appearing in three games in his collegiate career.
Ohio State’s Justin Fields & Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence co-favorites to win Heisman via @SuperBookUSA followed by OU’s Spencer Rattler, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger & Georgia’s Jamie Newman pic.twitter.com/rZg7S1TErO— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 27, 2020
Rattler is behind Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who both started and led their teams to College Football Playoff appearances in 2019.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has positioned his quarterbacks to succeed since he arrived to Norman in 2015. Of the three starters he's coached, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won the Heisman, and Jalen Hurts placed second in the voting.
Despite not being named the team's starter yet, Rattler's high expectations likely stem from Riley's pedigree, as well as his own talent. Rattler was the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2019, per Rivals.com. In his three appearances with the Sooners, Rattler was 7-11 with 81 yards and a touchdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.