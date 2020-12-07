You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Spencer Rattler, Gabe Brkic named semifinalists for national awards

  Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler stares down a Baylor defender before the snap during the game against Baylor on Dec. 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler and redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic were named semifinalists for national awards Monday.

Rattler is among 17 semifinalists for the 2020 Davey O'Brien Award, which recognizes the best quarterback in college football. The Phoenix, Arizona native is one of three Big 12 quarterbacks on the list, alongside Texas' Sam Ehlinger and Iowa State's Brock Purdy. Rattler has 2,512 yards and 24 touchdowns on 178-of-260 passing attempts so far this season.

Current Cincinnati Bengal and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow took home the award in 2019. 

Brkic was named among 20 semifinalists for the 2020 Lou Groza Award, which is presented annually to the best place kicker in college football. Brkic leads the Big 12 in made field goals on the season and has yet to miss a PAT. He's currently 16-of-21 on field goals and 40-of-40 on extra points.

Current Indianapolis Colt and former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship won the award last season.

The Sooners kick off at West Virginia at 11 a.m. CT Dec. 12 in Morgantown. 

