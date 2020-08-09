You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Spencer Rattler, DaShaun White join athletes in advocating for fall season

Spencer Rattler

Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler walks into Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

Oklahoma redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler and junior linebacker DaShaun White joined multiple high-profile athletes in advocating for a fall season on Twitter Sunday night, tweeting #WeWantToPlay.

Among the other athletes participating are Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The hashtag comes amid growing speculation of the 2020 college football season being moved to the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19 precautions. All conferences in the Power 5 have yet to make a decision on the future of fall football.

As of Saturday, eight Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) conferences have canceled fall football. The Mid-American Conference canceled all fall contests as well.

The Sooners' matches against Army on Sept. 26 and Tennessee Sept. 12 have been canceled with the latest precautions the Big 12 has mandated, as well as the other Power 5 conferences. With the Big 12 allowing only one non-conference match to add to nine conference games, OU's game against Army at West Point was canceled. The Southeastern Conference (Tennessee's conference) moved to a conference-only slate, leaving only Missouri State for the Sooners' non-conference option.

SportsTalk1400's Toby Rowland reported a Big 12 start date of either Sept. 19 or Sept. 26. Missouri State's conference, the Missouri Valley Conference, has moved its conference play to the spring.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

