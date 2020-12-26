You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Spencer Rattler, Creed Humphrey, Marvin Mims among 9 Sooners on AP All-Big 12 teams

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler throws the ball during the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Associated Press released its 2020 All-Big 12 first and second team selections on Thursday, and with four first team and five second team members, Oklahoma had the most nominees of any team in the conference.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey, redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas and redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic were selected to the AP All-Big 12 first team.

Humphrey and Brkic were previously named to the Big 12's own first team on Dec. 17, which was determined by the conference's head coaches. In such sections, Thomas was a second team member while Rattler was absent from both teams.

As for the AP's All-Big 12 second team, redshirt junior offensive lineman Adrian Ealy, freshman receiver Marvin Mims, redshirt sophomore Nik Bonitto, senior cornerback Tre Brown and sophomore H-back Austin Stogner made the list for the Sooners. Ealy, Mims, and Brown were also second team members by the Big 12 in its own selections.

No. 6 Oklahoma finishes its season with a Cotton Bowl matchup against No. 7 Florida. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 30, and will be televised on ESPN.

