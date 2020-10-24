OU football: Spencer Rattler continues rapid development, shows promise in dominant 33-14 win over TCU

Spencer Rattler faked the handoff, dropped back and rolled right as TCU’s defense fell into coverage.
Downfield he saw his receiver threatening to break away from his man. One effortless flick of his wrist, and the ball landed 52 yards later in Marvin Mims’ hands as the freshman wideout trotted 16 yards to the end zone for his second score of the day and OU’s longest play from scrimmage in 2020.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler 💣➡️ Mims for their second TD connection of the day.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/6B5UmZtXJX— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 24, 2020
Rattler’s touchdown passes to Mims were just two of many perfectly placed deep shots he launched Saturday as the Sooners (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) torched TCU (1-3), 33-14. He finished the afternoon 13 of 22 for 332 yards and two scores, while averaging 15.1 yards per completion. For the first time since OU’s opener against Missouri State, Lincoln Riley’s redshirt freshman quarterback played turnover-free football, looking highly composed from start to finish.
“I knew (number) seven was ready for the task,” junior running back T.J. Pledger said after the game. “We had a great week of practice and he put it together today on the field.”
Rattler faced little pressure Saturday and was sacked only once. Marked offensive line improvement and his own continued adjustments flipped the script after an uncomfortable first half against Texas on Oct. 10 that saw him fumble, throw an interception and briefly get benched before engineering a quadruple overtime victory.
“I just felt like Spencer needed to win that game in overtime,” said Mike Giovando, Rattler’s longtime quarterback coach. “And so today I think he was just carrying that...I think that win, I think that what he did in overtime last week probably gave him a little bit of that air, that breathing space where he’s like ‘You know, I’ve got this. I’m good. I’m starting to figure this out a little bit more each week.’”
Riley made a similar observation about his QB1's renewed poise after Saturday’s game.
“I think he's getting more used to the emotions, the ups and downs, kind of just what it feels like,” Riley said. “And I thought he had just a really good feel today of winning football, and managed it and made some explosive plays along the way.”
Highlights like the pass to Mims stacked up quickly as Rattler bullied a TCU defense that entered the game having given up only eight passes of 40 or more yards. Before his 61-yard bomb, he tossed a 50-yard score to the freshman phenom and added 44 and 43-yard dimes, respectively, to sophomore receiver Theo Wease and freshman running back Seth McGowan.
Spencer Rattler was dropping 💣💣 against TCU.He completed 13 passes for 332 yards. That's an average of 25.5 yards per completion.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/rNQUhSMGID— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 24, 2020
Asked how the pass he caught Saturday measured up to a similarly placed 30-yard toss during OU’s season opener, Wease was candid about his quarterback’s sharpening precision.
“It’s definitely a close number two,” he said with a smile.
The Horned Frogs also paid respect to the man who picked apart the defense that’s still giving up only 188 yards per game on average after the beatdown.
“Playing at Oklahoma, he's gonna be a really good player in the future,” TCU junior safety Trevon Moehrig said. “(He) played well against us today. Obviously we didn’t get the ‘W,’ but yeah, he's gonna be pretty good down the road, I think.”
Unfazed by the No. 16 passing defense in the country, Rattler blasted the opposing secondary for one of the better passing performances against TCU in recent OU history.
His 215.9 passer rating against the Horned Frogs was higher than the marks of Heisman winners Baker Mayfield (131.3 in 2015, 175.4 in 2016, 206.9 in 2017) and Kyler Murray (208.7 in 2018) and finalist Jalen Hurts (132.3 in 2019).
Rattler’s also the only member of the group besides Mayfield to throw for over 300 yards against TCU. Mayfield didn’t accomplish that feat until his 2017 Heisman season, while Rattler did so in his first year.
Ironically, Rattler’s longest bomb to Mims was the lengthiest touchdown pass by an OU quarterback against TCU since Mayfield and Dede Westbrook connected for a 67-yard score in a 2016 win.
“I've seen a couple of the games against TCU with guys like Baker, and Kyler, and of course, Jalen in front of me,” Rattler said, “So getting to watch those and getting out here to play and win the game, it was a great team win and it felt good to get out there and do a good job.”
After dismantling a stout Gary Patterson defense, Giovando feels like the sky’s the limit for what Rattler could do next Saturday against a Texas Tech defense that’s the worst in the Big 12.
“He could have a huge game just based on the amount of snaps they’re gonna get,” Giovando said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he threw for over 400 (yards) next week.”
