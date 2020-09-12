You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Spencer Rattler breaks freshman record, throws for four touchdowns in first start

Spencer Rattler

Then-freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler during the Peach Bowl Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler became the first freshman in program history to throw four touchdown passes during a first career start in OU's game against Missouri State on Saturday evening.

Rattler finished the first half with 14 completions for 290 yards, and averaged 17.1 yards per attempt. Rattler is the first redshirt freshman quarterback to start for the Sooners since Trevor Knight in 2013.

A five-star recruit per Rivals, Rattler was ranked as the top quarterback and the No. 13 overall player in the nation in the class of 2019 prior to his arrival at OU. Rattler was named OU's starter on Sept. 1 after sitting behind transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts in 2019.

Rattler and Oklahoma lead Missouri State 41-0 at halftime.

