OU football: Spencer Rattler breaks freshman record, throws for four touchdowns in first start

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler became the first freshman in program history to throw four touchdown passes during a first career start in OU's game against Missouri State on Saturday evening.
𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 #Sooners freshman QB to throw for 4⃣ touchdowns in his first start. 🐍 @SpencerRattler pic.twitter.com/43YTSLltNN— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 13, 2020
Rattler finished the first half with 14 completions for 290 yards, and averaged 17.1 yards per attempt. Rattler is the first redshirt freshman quarterback to start for the Sooners since Trevor Knight in 2013.
A five-star recruit per Rivals, Rattler was ranked as the top quarterback and the No. 13 overall player in the nation in the class of 2019 prior to his arrival at OU. Rattler was named OU's starter on Sept. 1 after sitting behind transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts in 2019.
Rattler and Oklahoma lead Missouri State 41-0 at halftime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.