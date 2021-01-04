You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Spencer Rattler boasts highest 2021 Heisman Trophy odds ahead of 2020 ceremony

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler looks to throw during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against Florida at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Ahead of the 2020 Heisman Trophy ceremony on Tuesday, OU quarterback Spencer Rattler was given the best odds to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy by MyBookie on Monday.

Rattler had the second best 2020 Heisman odds at one point prior to his redshirt freshman campaign, but early season struggles — five interceptions in the first three Big 12 games — cut him out of the running.

For 2021, Rattler is given a +450 chance at college football's most prestigious award, followed by North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (+550), Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (+600) and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis (+700).

After throwing for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first year as OU's starter, Rattler will be looking to punch his ticket to New York in 2021.

