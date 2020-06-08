OU football: Spencer Rattler behind Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence in SuperbookUSA Heisman odds

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has the second best odds to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy according to sports betting website SuperbooksUSA, Stadium's Brett McMurphy reports.
Updated Heisman odds via @SuperbookUSA:Fields, Lawrence 4/1Rattler 12/1Ehlinger 14/1Newman 16/1Book, Etienne, Hubbard, J. Jones, D. King, Trask 25/1Brennan, Howell, Martinez, Nix 30/1Harris, S. Sanders 40/1Mond, Slovis 50/1— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 9, 2020
The redshirt freshman's odds at 12/1 only trail Ohio State's Justin Fields and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence's at 4/1. Fields and Lawrence finished third and seventh respectively in the 2019 Heisman race.
Last season, Rattler completed seven-of-11 pass attempts for 81 yards and one touchdowns in three games. Though he is still unannounced as next season's starting QB for the Sooners, he did replace Jalen Hurts in the 2020 Peach Bowl where he threw one-of-three passes for eight yards.
The Phoenix, Arizona, product was a five-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals and was the consensus No. 1 quarterback in 2019.
The Sooners are scheduled to start their season on Sept. 5 against Missouri State in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.