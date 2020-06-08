You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Spencer Rattler behind Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence in SuperbookUSA Heisman odds

Spencer Rattler

Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has the second best odds to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy according to sports betting website SuperbooksUSA, Stadium's Brett McMurphy reports.

The redshirt freshman's odds at 12/1 only trail Ohio State's Justin Fields and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence's at 4/1. Fields and Lawrence finished third and seventh respectively in the 2019 Heisman race.

Last season, Rattler completed seven-of-11 pass attempts for 81 yards and one touchdowns in three games. Though he is still unannounced as next season's starting QB for the Sooners, he did replace Jalen Hurts in the 2020 Peach Bowl where he threw one-of-three passes for eight yards.

The Phoenix, Arizona, product was a five-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals and was the consensus No. 1 quarterback in 2019.

The Sooners are scheduled to start their season on Sept. 5 against Missouri State in Norman.

