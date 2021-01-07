OU football: Spencer Jones wins 2020 Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award

OU redshirt senior receiver and holder Spencer Jones was named the recipient of the 2020 Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award Thursday.
Congratulations to the 2020 Holder of the Year:🏆Spence Jones of @OU_Football 🏆“The confidence he portrays on 4th down or for an extra-point is unparalleled. He had the top laces-out percentage in college football.” -HOTY committee on @SpenceJones 🏈👈🏻 pic.twitter.com/OE090QOeAT— HOTY (@MortellAward) January 8, 2021
The Mortell Award has been presented annually to college football's top place holder since 2015. Jones becomes just the second Oklahoma player to win the award, following Connor McGinnis in 2017.
A Nashville, Tennessee native, Jones transferred to Oklahoma from Liberty University prior to the 2018 season. He served as the holder on all of the Sooners' place kicks in 2020 after McGinnis graduated from OU following the 2019 season. Then, Jones was put on scholarship in December for his efforts.
With all NCAA student-athletes receiving an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, Jones told the Oklahoman's Ryan Aber in an interview that he plans to return as the Sooners' holder for the 2021 season.
