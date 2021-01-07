You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Spencer Jones wins 2020 Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award

Spencer Jones

Then-redshirt junior wide receiver Spencer Jones walks into the Cotton Bowl before the Red River Showdown Oct. 12.

 Paxson Haws/Crimson Quarterly

OU redshirt senior receiver and holder Spencer Jones was named the recipient of the 2020 Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award Thursday.

The Mortell Award has been presented annually to college football's top place holder since 2015. Jones becomes just the second Oklahoma player to win the award, following Connor McGinnis in 2017.

A Nashville, Tennessee native, Jones transferred to Oklahoma from Liberty University prior to the 2018 season. He served as the holder on all of the Sooners' place kicks in 2020 after McGinnis graduated from OU following the 2019 season. Then, Jones was put on scholarship in December for his efforts.

With all NCAA student-athletes receiving an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, Jones told the Oklahoman's Ryan Aber in an interview that he plans to return as the Sooners' holder for the 2021 season.

