OU football: Spencer Jones goes viral with circus basketball shot to win $1,000 bet

Redshirt senior wide receiver Spencer Jones went viral on social media after hitting a circus basketball shot to win a $1,000 bet with his dad.
His dad bet $1,000 that he wouldn’t make the shot 💰🔥 #SCtop10 (via spencejones16/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/D8gFvzhvRV— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 19, 2020
Jones originally posted the video to his TikTok account and on his Instagram story, and SportsCenter tweeted the video on Saturday evening. After roughly an hour of being tweeted out, the video had over 1,300 retweets and 11,000 likes.
Jones is from Nasheville Tennessee and transferred from Liberty University. In 2019, he appeared in 14 games and primarily played on special teams.
