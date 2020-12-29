OU football: Special teams quality control coach Ryan Dougherty to take Shane Beamer's spot in Sooners' Cotton Bowl match against Florida

Special teams quality control coach Ryan Dougherty will take former H-backs and special teams coach Shane Beamer's vacant spot Wednesday in the Sooners' Cotton Bowl match against Florida, head coach Lincoln Riley announced in a press conference Tuesday morning.
Beamer coached his last game for the Sooners in their 27-21 Big 12 Championship win over Iowa State before leaving to begin his head-coaching career at South Carolina. Dougherty filled in for Beamer earlier this season in OU's 27-14 win over Baylor on Dec. 5.
"He's done a great job," Riley said. "Obviously we didn't have coach Beamer available for a game earlier this year, (Dougherty) did the same thing and did a tremendous job. So he'll serve in that same role and is very comfortable and very well-versed in what we want to do there."
Dougherty joined the Sooners in 2017 and is an alumnus of East Carolina, where he was a punter and worked as a graduate assistant when Riley was offensive coordinator there. He graduated in 2006, and was also a special teams assistant at Lehigh University.
Kickoff for the Cotton Bowl is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington, Texas, and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.