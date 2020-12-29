You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Special teams quality control coach Ryan Dougherty to take Shane Beamer's spot in Sooners' Cotton Bowl match against Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sooners celebrate

Junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins hoists the Big 12 champion trophy up after OU won the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Special teams quality control coach Ryan Dougherty will take former H-backs and special teams coach Shane Beamer's vacant spot Wednesday in the Sooners' Cotton Bowl match against Florida, head coach Lincoln Riley announced in a press conference Tuesday morning.

Beamer coached his last game for the Sooners in their 27-21 Big 12 Championship win over Iowa State before leaving to begin his head-coaching career at South Carolina. Dougherty filled in for Beamer earlier this season in OU's 27-14 win over Baylor on Dec. 5.

"He's done a great job," Riley said. "Obviously we didn't have coach Beamer available for a game earlier this year, (Dougherty) did the same thing and did a tremendous job. So he'll serve in that same role and is very comfortable and very well-versed in what we want to do there."

Dougherty joined the Sooners in 2017 and is an alumnus of East Carolina, where he was a punter and worked as a graduate assistant when Riley was offensive coordinator there. He graduated in 2006, and was also a special teams assistant at Lehigh University.

Kickoff for the Cotton Bowl is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington, Texas, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

