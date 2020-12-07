You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer to stay with Sooners through Big 12 Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Shane Beamer

OU assistant coach Shane Beamer during the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said newly-named South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will be back in Norman Monday. The former assistant head coach will be with the Sooners at least through the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 19.

Beamer was in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sunday to visit the team.

"It's a great opportunity," Riley said. "He's really excited about it. A special thing for obviously him and his family. It's a great thing when when people in your organization get a chance to move on to a new and great opportunity — just very, very excited for him."

Beamer, son of former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, joined the Sooners in 2018, and has coached H-backs, tight ends and special teams. Beamer coached cornerbacks, linebackers and special teams. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments