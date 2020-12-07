OU football: South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer to stay with Sooners through Big 12 Championship

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said newly-named South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will be back in Norman Monday. The former assistant head coach will be with the Sooners at least through the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 19.
Beamer was in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sunday to visit the team.
"It's a great opportunity," Riley said. "He's really excited about it. A special thing for obviously him and his family. It's a great thing when when people in your organization get a chance to move on to a new and great opportunity — just very, very excited for him."
Beamer, son of former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, joined the Sooners in 2018, and has coached H-backs, tight ends and special teams. Beamer coached cornerbacks, linebackers and special teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.