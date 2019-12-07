OU football: Sooners win fifth-straight Big 12 Championship with 30-23 overtime win against No. 7 Baylor

ARLINGTON, Texas — The No. 6 Sooners, with hopes of being conference champs for the fifth-straight year and holding onto postseason hopes, found themselves going into overtime tied 23-23.
But the Sooners’ defense kept the game from getting out of hand. After running back Rhamondre Stevenson put the Sooners up 30-23 with the opening drive, the defense forced a turnover on downs for No. 7 Baylor, resulting in the Sooners winning their fifth consecutive Big 12 Championship with a 30-23 win over the Bears.
The Oklahoma offense struggled, despite showing flashes of brilliance early in the game. Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made a 71-yard flashy run after the catch, prompting a touchdown from running back Kennedy Brooks two plays later.
But Oklahoma was held to a field goal for the rest of the half. Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts was responsible for two turnovers on the OU side of the field — a fumble that put the Bears at the OU 29-yard line and an interception at the OU 28. The two turnovers resulted in 10 Baylor points.
However, OU’s defense forced eight Baylor punts — five in the first half, which kept the Sooners in the game going into halftime and throughout the rest of the contest. Through the first three quarters, Baylor was held to just 111 total yards of offense.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer left the game after the 7-minute mark of the second quarter with a head injury after colliding heads with sophomore safety Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles. Replacing Brewer was redshirt freshman Gerry Bohanon, who led the Bears to a touchdown and a field goal in their last three offensive drives to take a 13-10 lead going into halftime.
The Sooners regained the lead after a Gabe Brkic field goal and a touchdown reception from redshirt senior wide receiver Nick Basquine, with help from the defense that forced three consecutive punts from Baylor to open the second half. At the end of the third quarter, the Sooners were up 20-13.
An 81-yard touchdown by Baylor’s Trestan Ebner in the fourth quarter cut the Sooners’ lead to just 23-20. The Sooners punted on their next drive with 6:11 left in regulation, and the Bears tied the game, 23-23, with just 3:29 left in regulation after the Bears marched down the field 80 yards for a field goal.
Hurts finished with 287 passing yards and 38 rushing yards on 23 attempts, along with his lone throwing touchdown and two turnovers.
The Sooners will find out whether or not they make the College Football Playoff with the result of the SEC Championship between No. 2 LSU and No. 4 Georgia.
Follow along with our live scoring summary below:
First quarter (9:31): Oklahoma 7, Baylor 0: Kennedy Brooks scores on a 6-yard touchdown run.
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
First quarter (4:51): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 0: Gabe Brkic makes a 44-yard field goal.
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Second quarter (10:20): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 3: Baylor makes a 44-yard field goal.
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Second quarter (2:59): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 10: Baylor scores on a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Second quarter (0:08): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 13: Baylor scores a 20-yard field goal.
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Third quarter (7:53): Oklahoma 13, Baylor 13: Gabe Brkic makes a 24-yard field goal.
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Third quarter (3:09): Oklahoma 20, Baylor 13: Jalen Hurts finds Nick Basquine for an 18-yard touchdown pass.
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Fourth quarter (10:31): Oklahoma 23, Baylor 13: Gabe Brkic makes a 24-yard field goal.
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Fourth quarter (9:41): Oklahoma 23, Baylor 20: Baylor scores on a 81-yard touchdown pass.
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
Fourth quarter (3:25): Oklahoma 23, Baylor 23: Baylor makes a 27-yard field goal.
Overtime: Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23: Rhamondre Stevenson scores on a 5-yard touchdown run.
American Athletic Football Championship: Cincinnati at Memphis | ABC
American Athletic Football Championship: Cincinnati at Memphis | ABC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.