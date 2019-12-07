You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert featured

OU football: Sooners win fifth-straight Big 12 Championship with 30-23 overtime win against No. 7 Baylor

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Lincoln Riley

Coach Lincoln Riley walks onto the field at AT&T Stadium before the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 7.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

ARLINGTON, Texas — The No. 6 Sooners, with hopes of being conference champs for the fifth-straight year and holding onto postseason hopes, found themselves going into overtime tied 23-23.

But the Sooners’ defense kept the game from getting out of hand. After running back Rhamondre Stevenson put the Sooners up 30-23 with the opening drive, the defense forced a turnover on downs for No. 7 Baylor, resulting in the Sooners winning their fifth consecutive Big 12 Championship with a 30-23 win over the Bears.

The Oklahoma offense struggled, despite showing flashes of brilliance early in the game. Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made a 71-yard flashy run after the catch, prompting a touchdown from running back Kennedy Brooks two plays later.

But Oklahoma was held to a field goal for the rest of the half. Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts was responsible for two turnovers on the OU side of the field — a fumble that put the Bears at the OU 29-yard line and an interception at the OU 28. The two turnovers resulted in 10 Baylor points.

However, OU’s defense forced eight Baylor punts — five in the first half, which kept the Sooners in the game going into halftime and throughout the rest of the contest. Through the first three quarters, Baylor was held to just 111 total yards of offense.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer left the game after the 7-minute mark of the second quarter with a head injury after colliding heads with sophomore safety Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles. Replacing Brewer was redshirt freshman Gerry Bohanon, who led the Bears to a touchdown and a field goal in their last three offensive drives to take a 13-10 lead going into halftime.

The Sooners regained the lead after a Gabe Brkic field goal and a touchdown reception from redshirt senior wide receiver Nick Basquine, with help from the defense that forced three consecutive punts from Baylor to open the second half. At the end of the third quarter, the Sooners were up 20-13.

An 81-yard touchdown by Baylor’s Trestan Ebner in the fourth quarter cut the Sooners’ lead to just 23-20. The Sooners punted on their next drive with 6:11 left in regulation, and the Bears tied the game, 23-23, with just 3:29 left in regulation after the Bears marched down the field 80 yards for a field goal.

Hurts finished with 287 passing yards and 38 rushing yards on 23 attempts, along with his lone throwing touchdown and two turnovers.

The Sooners will find out whether or not they make the College Football Playoff with the result of the SEC Championship between No. 2 LSU and No. 4 Georgia.

Follow along with our live scoring summary below:

First quarter (9:31): Oklahoma 7, Baylor 0: Kennedy Brooks scores on a 6-yard touchdown run. 

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

First quarter (4:51): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 0: Gabe Brkic makes a 44-yard field goal. 

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Second quarter (10:20): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 3: Baylor makes a 44-yard field goal. 

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Second quarter (2:59): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 10: Baylor scores on a 33-yard touchdown pass. 

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Second quarter (0:08): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 13: Baylor scores a 20-yard field goal. 

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Third quarter (7:53): Oklahoma 13, Baylor 13: Gabe Brkic makes a 24-yard field goal. 

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Third quarter (3:09): Oklahoma 20, Baylor 13: Jalen Hurts finds Nick Basquine for an 18-yard touchdown pass. 

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Fourth quarter (10:31): Oklahoma 23, Baylor 13: Gabe Brkic makes a 24-yard field goal. 

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Fourth quarter (9:41): Oklahoma 23, Baylor 20: Baylor scores on a 81-yard touchdown pass. 

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC

Fourth quarter (3:25): Oklahoma 23, Baylor 23: Baylor makes a 27-yard field goal. 

College Football Scoreboard | ABC

(null)

Overtime: Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23: Rhamondre Stevenson scores on a 5-yard touchdown run. 

American Athletic Football Championship: Cincinnati at Memphis | ABC

American Athletic Football Championship: Cincinnati at Memphis | ABC

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments