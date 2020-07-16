OU football: Sooners wide receiver Charleston Rambo named to Biletnikoff Preseason watch list

Redshirt junior wide receiver Charleston Rambo was named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List on Thursday.
Congratulations to Charleston Rambo @CharlestonRambo for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List! @OU_Athletics @OU_Football #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/7BdQW7jvRB— Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) July 16, 2020
The Biletnikoff Award is given annually to the best receiver in college football. Last year, LSU's Ja'Marr Chase took home the award and former Sooner CeeDee Lamb finished as the runner-up.
The last Sooner to win the Biletnikoff was Dede Westbrook in 2016.
Rambo, a native of Cedar Hill, Texas, started all 14 games for the Sooners in 2019. He tallied the second-most receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns for Oklahoma on the year, only trailing Lamb in every category.
Along with center Creed Humphrey, defensive end Ronnie Perkins, offensive lineman Adrian Ealy and kicker Gabe Brkic, Rambo was also named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team on Thursday.
The Sooners are still scheduled to start their season Sept. 5 against Missouri State in Norman.
