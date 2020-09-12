You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners wear Black Lives Matter patches on uniforms ahead of Missouri State game

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler "Together As One"

Spencer Rattler throws a pass in warmups ahead of the Sooners' Sept. 12 game against Missouri State.

 Trey Young, visual editor

The Sooners are wearing patches that read "Black Lives Matters" and "Sooners for Humanity" above the Big 12 logo on their uniforms ahead of their Saturday match against Missouri State. The team also wore black warmup T-shirts that had the same logo and the words "Together as One" on the back.

The Big 12 is allowing schools to wear a customized patch on their uniforms this season with the conference's "anti-racism, anti-hate" campaign announced Sept. 7. 

"We're using a wide variety of our platforms to do the advertising and the programming that will make a difference," Bowlsby said. "And so we've got a lot to look forward to in the coming football, volleyball, soccer, (and) cross country seasons."

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments