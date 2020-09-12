OU football: Sooners wear Black Lives Matter patches on uniforms ahead of Missouri State game

The Sooners are wearing patches that read "Black Lives Matters" and "Sooners for Humanity" above the Big 12 logo on their uniforms ahead of their Saturday match against Missouri State. The team also wore black warmup T-shirts that had the same logo and the words "Together as One" on the back.
“Black Lives Matter” and “Sooners for Humanity” patches on the #Sooners’ uniforms above the Big 12 logo.Photo cred: @YoungWilli3 pic.twitter.com/5QT8p2Kv90— Caleb McCourry (@CalebMac21) September 12, 2020
The Big 12 is allowing schools to wear a customized patch on their uniforms this season with the conference's "anti-racism, anti-hate" campaign announced Sept. 7.
"We're using a wide variety of our platforms to do the advertising and the programming that will make a difference," Bowlsby said. "And so we've got a lot to look forward to in the coming football, volleyball, soccer, (and) cross country seasons."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.