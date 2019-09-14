You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU football: Sooners vs UCLA, time, TV channel, pre-game reading

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Hurts and Sermon

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts hands the ball off to junior running back Trey Sermon during the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

TV time: 7 p.m. CT

TV channel: FOX

Livestream: FoxSportsGo

______________________________________________________________

PREGAME READING

Meet Oklahoma's opponent — UCLA, Chip Kelly

The evolution of Jalen Hurts from ‘thrower’ to ‘passer’ — a knee, an inch and a little Lincoln Riley

Roy Manning’s infectious energy, enthusiasm brings fresh feeling to Sooner defense

Grant Calcaterra's homecoming — from premature birth to veteran Sooners tight end

Joe 'Silver Shoes' Washington gives Jalen Hurts fashion advice about red shoes

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments