OU football: Sooners vs UCLA, time, TV channel, pre-game reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
TV time: 7 p.m. CT
TV channel: FOX
Livestream: FoxSportsGo
______________________________________________________________
PREGAME READING
Meet Oklahoma's opponent — UCLA, Chip Kelly
The evolution of Jalen Hurts from ‘thrower’ to ‘passer’ — a knee, an inch and a little Lincoln Riley
Roy Manning’s infectious energy, enthusiasm brings fresh feeling to Sooner defense
Grant Calcaterra's homecoming — from premature birth to veteran Sooners tight end
Joe 'Silver Shoes' Washington gives Jalen Hurts fashion advice about red shoes
