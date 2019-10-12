featured

OU football: Sooners vs Texas time, TV channel, pre-game reading

CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb after the game against Kansas in Lawrence Oct. 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Place: Cotton Bowl (Dallas)

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FoxSportsGo

Radio: Directory

PREGAME READING

