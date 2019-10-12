OU football: Sooners vs Texas time, TV channel, pre-game reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Place: Cotton Bowl (Dallas)
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FoxSportsGo
Radio: Directory
____________________________________________________________
PREGAME READING
OU football: Meet the Sooners' opponent — Texas
OU football: Sam Ehlinger's high school teammates, now OU students, enjoy rivalry with the now-Texas quarterback
OU football 3 keys for Sooners against Texas
OU football: Ronnie Perkins responds to Texas trash talk, says 'catch me at 11 a.m. in Dallas'
OU football: Sam Ehlinger, Longhorn receivers to be tough test for Alex Grinch's defense
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.