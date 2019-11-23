You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners vs TCU, time, TV channel, pre-game reading

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

TV Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV channel: FOX

Radio: Directory 

Pre-game reading

OU football: Grant Calcaterra announces retirement from football, plans to become firefighter

OU football: Nick Basquine, Oklahoma's ultimate senior and Sooner, prepares for emotional night with mom by his side

OU football: Alex Grinch, Sooners look to build on confidence from second half of Baylor game

 OU football: 3 keys for Sooners against TCU

OU football: Game predictions for Sooners against TCU

OU football: CeeDee Lamb's injury status, Jalen Hurts' leadership — 3 takeaways from Lincoln Riley's weekly presser

OU football: Meet Baker Grubb, the toughest 'Baker' you'll ever know

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments