OU football: Sooners vs TCU, time, TV channel, pre-game reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
TV Time: 7 p.m. CT
TV channel: FOX
Radio: Directory
Pre-game reading
OU football: Grant Calcaterra announces retirement from football, plans to become firefighter
OU football: Nick Basquine, Oklahoma's ultimate senior and Sooner, prepares for emotional night with mom by his side
OU football: Alex Grinch, Sooners look to build on confidence from second half of Baylor game
OU football: 3 keys for Sooners against TCU
OU football: Game predictions for Sooners against TCU
OU football: CeeDee Lamb's injury status, Jalen Hurts' leadership — 3 takeaways from Lincoln Riley's weekly presser
OU football: Meet Baker Grubb, the toughest 'Baker' you'll ever know
