OU football: Sooners vs TCU time, TV channel, pre-game reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Sooners vs. TCU
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Place: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
TV channel: ABC
Radio: Directory
PREGAME READING
OU football: Game predictions for Sooners at TCU
OU football: Lincoln Riley praises Austin Stogner, Drake Stoops in Zoom conference ahead of Sooners at TCU
OU football: Sooner offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins no longer listed on online roster
OU football: TCU's student newspaper, TCU 360, talks Sooners at Horned Frogs, predictions
OU football: DaShaun White, 'alpha dog' of struggling defense, looks to fight way out of familiar corner at TCU, keep promise of filling Kenneth Murray's shoes
'He's continued to be a sponge': OU offensive analyst Conner McQueen brings personality, intellect to team
