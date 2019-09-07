You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners vs South Dakota (live scoring summary, highlights)

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with ball in the game against Houston Sept. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0) is set to take on South Dakota (0-1) Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

Follow along with our live scoring summary below: 

Third quarter (0:53): Oklahoma 56, South Dakota 14: South Dakota throws a 27-yard touchdown pass. 

Third quarter (5:29): Oklahoma 56, South Dakota 7: Rhamondre Stevenson scores on a 75-yard touchdown run. 

Third quarter (5:46): Oklahoma 49, South Dakota 7: The Coyotes connect on a 23-yard touchdown pass. 

Third quarter (8:03): Oklahoma 49, South Dakota 0: Tanner Mordecai passes to Jadon Haselwood for a 14-yard touchdown. 

Third quarter (11:03): Oklahoma 42, South Dakota 0: Trey Sermon scores on a one-yard touchdown run. 

Third quarter (14:03): Oklahoma 35, South Dakota 0: Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles intercepts a pass for a touchdown. 

Second quarter (0:41): Oklahoma 28, South Dakota 0: Charleston Rambo catches a seven-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts. 

Second quarter (13:08): Oklahoma 21, South Dakota 0: Kennedy Brooks runs for a 13-yard touchdown. 

First quarter (0:43): Oklahoma 14, South Dakota 0: Jalen Hurts hits Jeremiah Hall for an eight-yard touchdown pass. 

First quarter (8:30): Oklahoma 7, South Dakota 0: Jalen Hurts finds CeeDee Lamb for a three-yard touchdown pass. 

