OU football: Sooners vs South Dakota (live scoring summary, highlights)

No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0) is set to take on South Dakota (0-1) Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Follow along with our live scoring summary below:
Third quarter (0:53): Oklahoma 56, South Dakota 14: South Dakota throws a 27-yard touchdown pass.
Third quarter (5:29): Oklahoma 56, South Dakota 7: Rhamondre Stevenson scores on a 75-yard touchdown run.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 8, 2019
Rhamondre Stevenson takes it 75 yards #ToTheHouse.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/71DODnZNJX
Third quarter (5:46): Oklahoma 49, South Dakota 7: The Coyotes connect on a 23-yard touchdown pass.
Third quarter (8:03): Oklahoma 49, South Dakota 0: Tanner Mordecai passes to Jadon Haselwood for a 14-yard touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN 🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 8, 2019
Tanner Mordecai throws an absolute strike over the middle to Jadon Haselwood.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/zwazpmAFPY
Third quarter (11:03): Oklahoma 42, South Dakota 0: Trey Sermon scores on a one-yard touchdown run.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 8, 2019
Trey Sermon scores and preaches to put Oklahoma up 42-0.#OUDNA | #PeachMode pic.twitter.com/HFlwDt4FzF
Third quarter (14:03): Oklahoma 35, South Dakota 0: Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles intercepts a pass for a touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 8, 2019
.@Bookie_44 ➡️ The House.#OUDNA | #SpeedD pic.twitter.com/YTtnP0CJPZ
Second quarter (0:41): Oklahoma 28, South Dakota 0: Charleston Rambo catches a seven-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 8, 2019
Charleston Rambo takes the quick scoop pass from Hurts and scores to give OU a 28-0 lead.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/bqpTKTBniJ
Second quarter (13:08): Oklahoma 21, South Dakota 0: Kennedy Brooks runs for a 13-yard touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 7, 2019
Kennedy Brooks powers his way into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown run.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/gwUn8yXCEV
First quarter (0:43): Oklahoma 14, South Dakota 0: Jalen Hurts hits Jeremiah Hall for an eight-yard touchdown pass.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 7, 2019
Jalen Hurts finds Jeremiah Hall for his second TD catch of the year and Oklahoma has pushed the lead to 14-0.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/x3q19cMSYZ
First quarter (8:30): Oklahoma 7, South Dakota 0: Jalen Hurts finds CeeDee Lamb for a three-yard touchdown pass.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 7, 2019
Jalen Hurts finds CeeDee Lamb and Oklahoma takes an early 7-0 lead.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/jSMfUEhZXI
