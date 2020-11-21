You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners vs Oklahoma State time, TV channel, pregame reading

Lincoln Riley and Spencer Rattler

Head coach Lincoln Riley talks with redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Place: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

TV channel: ABC

Radio: Directory

PREGAME READING

OU football: 2020 Sooners face familiar Bedlam choice — 2011’s white flag or 2013’s redemption

OU football: Jeremiah Hall’s mental toughness, leadership helps Sooners through rough start to 2020 season

OU football: Wide receiver Cale Cabbiness, grandson of Billy Tubbs and son of Sooner walk-on Carl Cabbiness, will don orange in Bedlam

OU football: Jadon Haselwood overcomes knee injury, returns as key offensive weapon for Sooners' 6th-straight Big 12 title run

OU football: Alex Grinch recognizes capability of Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace ahead of No. 18 Oklahoma’s Bedlam bout with No. 14 Oklahoma State

OU football: Lincoln Riley compares Tylan Wallace to Trejan Bridges, prepares for defending Chuba Hubbard ahead of Bedlam, No. 18 Sooners vs No. 14 Oklahoma State

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

