OU football: Sooners vs Oklahoma State time, TV channel, pregame reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Place: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV channel: ABC
Radio: Directory
PREGAME READING
OU football: 2020 Sooners face familiar Bedlam choice — 2011’s white flag or 2013’s redemption
OU football: Jeremiah Hall’s mental toughness, leadership helps Sooners through rough start to 2020 season
OU football: Wide receiver Cale Cabbiness, grandson of Billy Tubbs and son of Sooner walk-on Carl Cabbiness, will don orange in Bedlam
OU football: Jadon Haselwood overcomes knee injury, returns as key offensive weapon for Sooners' 6th-straight Big 12 title run
OU football: Alex Grinch recognizes capability of Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace ahead of No. 18 Oklahoma’s Bedlam bout with No. 14 Oklahoma State
OU football: Lincoln Riley compares Tylan Wallace to Trejan Bridges, prepares for defending Chuba Hubbard ahead of Bedlam, No. 18 Sooners vs No. 14 Oklahoma State
