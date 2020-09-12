You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Sooners vs Missouri state time, TV channel, pre-game reading

  • Updated
Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler throws the ball during the game against South Dakota Sept. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV: Pay-per-view

Radio: Directory

Pregame reads:

OU football: Sooners name Creed Humphrey, Pat Fields as 2020 team captains

OU football: Sooners release 2020 depth chart — cornerback Jaden Davis, defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey named starters

OU football: Transfer receiver Obi Obialo overcomes injury, embraces unique journey in return to Sooner state

OU football: Sooners' radio analyst Merv Johnson announces retirement

OU football: Lincoln Riley says Sooners will not publicly release COVID-19 testing data

‘How can I bring this change?’: Lincoln Riley, OU football team continue advocacy for racial justice

20 in 2020: Reliving OU football's 2000 National Championship season two decades later

OU football: Lincoln Riley ‘thrilled’ for Missouri State matchup, discusses beginning season in Zoom conference

