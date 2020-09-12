OU football: Sooners vs Missouri state time, TV channel, pre-game reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV: Pay-per-view
Radio: Directory
OU football: Sooners name Creed Humphrey, Pat Fields as 2020 team captains
OU football: Sooners release 2020 depth chart — cornerback Jaden Davis, defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey named starters
OU football: Transfer receiver Obi Obialo overcomes injury, embraces unique journey in return to Sooner state
OU football: Sooners' radio analyst Merv Johnson announces retirement
OU football: Lincoln Riley says Sooners will not publicly release COVID-19 testing data
‘How can I bring this change?’: Lincoln Riley, OU football team continue advocacy for racial justice
20 in 2020: Reliving OU football's 2000 National Championship season two decades later
OU football: Lincoln Riley ‘thrilled’ for Missouri State matchup, discusses beginning season in Zoom conference
