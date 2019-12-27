You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU football: Sooners vs LSU, College Football Playoff, Peach Bowl TV channel, pre-game reading

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Dec. 27.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN

Radio: Directory

PRE-GAME READING

OU football: Alex Grinch, Civil War historian, will need College Football Playoff battle plan for the ages to topple this SEC goliath

'This is our normal and it’s wonderful': How OU's coaches' wives will make sure Santa finds Sooner families in Atlanta at College Football Playoff

OU football: Lee Morris' path from walk-on to trusted wide receiver fueled by following in father's footsteps

The unseen side of Jalen Hurts: The moments and speeches that have defined his OU career ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal

OU football: Jadon Haselwood relishes return to hometown in College Football Playoff at end of freshman season filled with selflessness, learning from teammates

OU football: A 'pissed off' Lincoln Riley hopes to shock the world in College Football Playoff against LSU

 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments