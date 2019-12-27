OU football: Sooners vs LSU, College Football Playoff, Peach Bowl TV channel, pre-game reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Time: 3 p.m. CT
TV channel: ESPN
Radio: Directory
OU football: Alex Grinch, Civil War historian, will need College Football Playoff battle plan for the ages to topple this SEC goliath
'This is our normal and it’s wonderful': How OU's coaches' wives will make sure Santa finds Sooner families in Atlanta at College Football Playoff
OU football: Lee Morris' path from walk-on to trusted wide receiver fueled by following in father's footsteps
The unseen side of Jalen Hurts: The moments and speeches that have defined his OU career ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal
OU football: Jadon Haselwood relishes return to hometown in College Football Playoff at end of freshman season filled with selflessness, learning from teammates
OU football: A 'pissed off' Lincoln Riley hopes to shock the world in College Football Playoff against LSU
